ATV’s ‘A Little Sunshine’ Set to Air in the U.S.

Turkey-based ATV Distribution has signed a new licensing agreement with Hemisphere Media Group for “A Little Sunshine,” a drama series that explores motherhood, family bonds, and hidden truths.

The series — set to premiere in the U.S. — follows Elif, a woman whose life takes a sharp turn after her husband’s sudden death. Elif embarks on a transformative journey with the support of Fırat, a powerful figure tied to her late husband’s past. She learns to navigate through grief, betrayal, and newfound responsibilities.

“We are proud to see A Little Sunshine expand its reach through this partnership with Hemisphere. The series’ emotional depth and universal themes make it highly relatable to global audiences,” said Muge Akar, head of Sales at ATV Distribution. “We believe it will resonate deeply with viewers and strengthen our growing presence in international markets.”

Marina Dimitrius, VP Pay TV & Cable Networks for Hemisphere Media Group, added, “We’re committed to bringing U.S. Hispanic audiences the most compelling stories and premium productions from around the world. We’re thrilled that our long-standing partnership with ATV Distribution allows us to showcase A Little Sunshine on our telenovela and dramatic series platforms, reaffirming that commitment to our viewers.”