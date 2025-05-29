NATPE Budapest Marks its Territory

This year, most of the screenings at NATPE Budapest will occur on the market’s opening day, Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Dorothea Hotel. This venue is located just around the corner from the InterContinental Hotel (IC), the traditional locale for NATPE, thus far considered the premier TV trade show for the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market.

VideoAge will be there, after attending the New European Market (NEM), held June 9-12, 2025 in Dubrovnik. A review of the market will be featured in our Water Cooler report on June 12, while a report on Content Warsaw (June 2-5) will appear in VideoAge‘s August/September Issue.

Over 85 exhibiting companies and more than 350 buyers have already confirmed their NATPE participation, which is said to reaffirm NATPE Budapest as the principal CEE market, even though there will be some erosion, mostly from local buyers from Poland and Croatia.

Registration and the market floor will still be at the IC, while all conferences will take place at the Dorothea on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will also see the opening party at the Corso Terrace of the InterContinental Hotel, and the newly introduced NATPE Honors celebration at the Dorothea, while Tuesday evening is set for the popular Boat Party. The market will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 26.

Reached via e-mail by VideoAge, Laszlo Fulop, Senior Acquisition and Contract manager, I Kids Channels at AMC Networks International in Budapest, said: “I sincerely hope to encounter a wealth of new content at NATPE, similar to previous years, especially French content.”

Caroline Hurmson, senior director, Content Strategy, Acquisition, and Sales, at the London office of Greece’s Antenna Group, also offered an overall view. “NATPE is the perfect market to view content from the U.S., Europe, LatAm, and Asia, without missing out on the smaller productions and companies.”

These and other views will be expanded on in the June (NEM and NATPE) edition of VideoAge.