MirrorWater Begins Production on ‘The Lost Voice’

Germany-based MirrorWater Entertainment has begun production on “The Lost Voice,” a documentary about the first woman believed to have ever filmed in the Amazon.

The story follows filmmaker Christina Rose, who obsessively searches to find out who her great-grand aunt Pola Brückner was and why her career abruptly ended after a film expedition into the Amazon forest in 1929. The feature is inspired by the book Eine Frau ging in den Urwald (A Woman Went into the Jungle) by Pola Brückner.

Production began last month in Rio de Janeiro, and will continue in Belém and Marajó Island to trace the footsteps of the film expedition that took place over 90 years ago. The shoot will end in São Paulo.

After production ends in Brazil, the team is set to finish production in Germany later this year.