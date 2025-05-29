Cinecittá Launches Ambitious Expansion Plan

Cinecittà, the largest film studio in Europe and a central hub of Italian cinema, has approved a five-year expansion plan — presented this week by CEO Manuela Cacciamani — to meet the evolving challenges and demands of the global audiovisual industry.

Thanks to investments made under Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Cinecittá will see the construction of five new sound stages and the renovation of four existing stages — to be completed by June 2026, leading to a 60 percent increase in production capabilities.

Cacciamani said: “We are not just building new studios: we are redefining the meaning of film production in Europe. Cinecittà must be a factory that works at full capacity, every day, with excellence as a minimum standard. We are not only interested in participating: we want to lead the game,” and she adds, “We cannot build the future of cinema if we do not valorize those who, every day, shape it with their hands, ideas and skills. The human capital of those who work at Cinecittà is not a resource: it is our identity.”

As part of the new plan, a policy for sustainability and green economy will allow Cinecittà to achieve carbon neutrality across its assets and services and, position itself as a leading resource for stakeholders in providing sustainability guidelines for productions.

Expansion activities will concern multiple areas, including: digitalization of the Luce film and photographic archive; implementation of the MIAC – the Museum of Cinema and Audiovisual; restoration of fundamental works of the Italian cinematographic heritage; boosting documentary production and distribution and a new short film project for scouting new talents; greater presence at the main international festivals and markets; and operational and strategic support to the activities of the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual (DGCA).

Over the course of the 2025-2029 plan, Cinecittà projects total commercial revenues of 207 million euros, a cumulative net profit of 7.9 million euros and a net equity reaching 25.2 million euros by 2029.