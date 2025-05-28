Bruno Zarka Secures New Deals for ‘God’s Gang’

God’s Gang, the production company behind animation series ‘God’s Gang’ — led by former Disney Channels executive Nimrod Avraham May — has appointed Bruno Zarka as its new chief marketing & revenue officer.

The first slate of deals secured by Zarka includes a deal with India’s Powerkids Entertainment and a partnership with Toon Goggles, a leading streaming service focused on kid-safe and parent-friendly content.

God’s Gang is a multicultural and multinational animated series that brings together four heroes from Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism. It emphasizes themes of unity, peace, and adventures through martial arts for audiences aged 9-19. Eight episodes in the series have been released on YouTube and gained over 10 million views, and 2 million subscribers and followers.

Bruno Zarka was previously president of Distribution, and Co-Production for the TV Division of Toonz Media Group. He joined the God’s Gang advisory board in 2024 and will continue to develop relationships with international partners and experts for God’s Gang as well as spearhead their revenue and business development.