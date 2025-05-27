Global Apparel Deals for Yu-Gi-Oh!

Konami Cross Media NY has secured global apparel deals bringing Yu-Gi-Oh! merch to its fan base around the world with licensing agreements signed with online retailers Vanquish Fitness, Creating Fun and Steady Hands.

Vanquish Fitness, an online retailer and apparel brand, will provide Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired fitness garments, gym joggers, hoodies and track suites. Based in London, Vanquish was launched in 2015 by school friends Oliver Maloney and Ruben O’Brien. The company recently introduced a platform for athletes, becoming part of one of the fastest-growing fitness communities in the world.

Creating Fun is a boutique online retail shop, blending bespoke cut-and-sew craftsmanship with modern streetwear.

Steady Hands, known for its knitwear collections, will deliver a line of bespoke knits, which marks a new category for Yu-Gi-Oh! as well as other garments including tees, button ups and a blanket. This main apparel collection follows Steady Hands’ initial accessory only capsule collection that was inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game design.