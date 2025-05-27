Dandelooo Acquires “My Life in Versailles – The Movie”

Dandelooo Cinema, the film division of French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo, has secured a deal with Films Grand Huit and studio Xilam Animation for the feature film My Life in Versailles – The Movie. The deal gives Dandelooo Cinema exclusive worldwide distribution rights (excluding France, Italy, Germany and the U.K.).

Produced by Films Grand Huit and Mélusine Productions, with Xilam Animation and Miyu Productions on board as co-production partners, the 2D animated feature is currently in production. French distributor Jour 2 Fête has scheduled its theatrical release in France for October 2025.

Aimed at children aged 6 to 10, My Life in Versailles – The Movie is a heartwarming story of resilience and connection set against the backdrop of the Palace of Versailles. After her parents’ passing, eight-year-old Violet goes to live with her uncle, Regis, a gruff maintenance worker at the Palace of Versailles. Despite a rocky start, Violet and Regis learn to live and face life’s challenges together, creating a new life rich in discoveries and tender moments.

Directed by Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat and Nathaniel H’limi, the film blends kindness, sensitivity, humor and history.