NBC Bids for MLB Rights

When Disney’s sport channel ESPN backed away from the $550 million a year contract with the Major League Baseball (MLB), NBCUniversal proposed to take over the package of regular-season and postseason MBL games after the 2025 season.

Originally, ESPN wanted to renew the MLB agreement at a lower licensee fee, but MLB rejected the $200 million a year offer and started to negotiate with NBC, that, however, is reportedly offering much less than what ESPN has been paying.

If the MLB accepts the NBC bid, the network would air the baseball games on Sunday nights — the same slot occupied by ESPN for 20 years — on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.