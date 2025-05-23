Captiv8 Influences Publicis

Paris-based Publicis Groupe, which, among others, owns the Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi ad agencies, is expanding its influencer-marketing services with the acquisition of California-based Captiv8 for $150 million.

Captiv8, with a network of 15 million creators globally, uses its proprietary AI-powered technology to enable brands to manage and measure their influencer strategies.

This acquisition follows the recent purchasing of Las Vegas-based Influential, a company that connects influencers and advertisers. In addition, Publicis acquired BR Media, a Brazilian influencer marketing agency and content company.

Influencer marketing spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $10.52 billion in 2025 (up from $9.15 billion in 2024), and Publicis wants to tap into this growing type of marketing services.