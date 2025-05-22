MIPCOM and BrandStorytelling Partner on Summit

MIPCOM Cannes — set to take place October 13-16, 2025 — and BrandStorytelling have partnered to bring a brand-funded programming summit to Cannes this October. The jointly programmed two-day event will be held on October 13 and 14 in the Palais des Festivals.

Founded and directed by producer, publisher and media entrepreneur Rick Parkhill, BrandStorytelling is an annual event — held during the Sundance Film Festival —supporting the growth of brand-funded programming. The latest of its 10 editions saw the participation of over 450 executives from global brands, platforms, producers and creators.

“Brands are moving beyond traditional advertising by stepping up as storytellers, both producing and commissioning their own series across all genres.” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior. “This partnership immediately delivers a one-stop-shop for brands, brand studios and agencies to reach over 10,000 entertainment executives from over 100 countries, and in turn creates fresh opportunities for new funding, co-production and distribution deals for producers and platforms there. As the world’s largest content and co-production market, the time is right to create a home for brands at MIPCOM Cannes.”

Rick Parkhill said “Brands are increasingly behind some of the biggest stories on our screens internationally. MIPCOM Cannes is the unmissable global television market, which makes it the ideal partner and business platform for brands to further integrate into the global content ecosystem alongside the biggest studios and television companies from around the world. This two-day international summit will explore new ways to connect, collaborate and celebrate the evolving landscape of brand funded content.”