All3Media, Nutopia Expand ‘Jesus: Crown of Thorns’ Franchise

All3Media International and production company Nutopia have announced two new seasons of the docudrama series Jesus: Crown of Thorns, to debut on FOX Nation in the U.S.

Season one of Jesus: Crown of Thorns, a FOX Nation original, presents Jesus’s life through the lens of a gritty political thriller. Set amid the turbulent world of 1st century Judea, it portrays his rise as a revolutionary figure who clashed with the secular and religious powers that competed for control.

Season two explores Jesus’ ministry and the social unrest it sparked, marking the beginning of rising tensions with the Jewish religious authorities. The third and final season will depict the final week of Jesus’ life in Jerusalem.

All3Media International has also secured several international deals for the program. Hearst Networks Africa for pan-territory rights for Africa and a multi-territory acquisition by RTL covering Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Lichtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Specialist documentary channel DOX TV has signed rights for various Balkan territories including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Slovenia. SVT in Sweden, RTP in Portugal, DR in Denmark and Michal Winnicki Entertainment in Poland have also signed rights, and Now TV has secured digital rights for Hong Kong and Macau.