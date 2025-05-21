TelevisaUnivision, Disney Sign New Distribution Deal

TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment signed a new multi-region distribution partnership. As part of the new deal, TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. networks, including Univision, UniMás, TUDN and Galavisión, will launch on the Hulu+ Live TV core channel line-up on June 3.

Additionally, TelevisaUnivision channels including N+FORO, tlNovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Película Clásico, Telehit and Telehit Música will later be added to the Español add-on for Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

Beginning early June, Disney+ and ViX will be available as a combined offering in Mexico, giving ViX users access to Disney+ as part of their subscription.

“We’re thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Disney that puts our community at the center. TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world, and this deal underscores two critically important elements: our portfolio is a main anchor for any pay TV distributor — without TelevisaUnivision, there is no complete pay-tv offering; and our direct-to-consumer business continues to break boundaries as ViX further strengthens its powerful connection to Hispanics around the world,” said Rafael Urbina, president of Streaming and Digital at TelevisaUnivision.

“This new partnership allows us to strategically build upon our current channel offering and Spanish-language content available on Hulu + Live TV, while providing subscribers in Mexico with a meaningful opportunity to access the very best of Disney’s blockbuster films, award-winning Originals and iconic franchises alongside TelevisaUnivision’s industry-leading Spanish-language content including news, novelas, sports and more in one subscription,” said Lauren Tempest, General manager, Hulu & EVP, DTC Content Partnerships.