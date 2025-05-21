Silverlining Inks Sales for ‘Storms from Above’

U.K.-based indie production finance broker and distributor Silverlining Rights has signed multiple international deals for Good TV’s Storms from Above.

The science documentary, which originally aired on the U.K.’s Channel 5 as Storms from Space, has been sold to SBS (Australia), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DPG (Belgium), LRT (Lithuania), Prima Group (Czech Republic), ORF (Austria), and RTHK (Hong Kong).

Storms from Above reveals how cutting-edge technology is helping scientists track the most dangerous weather like never before. Flying laboratories, high-altitude drones and futuristic weather satellites are able to warn the world’s populations about lightning, tornadoes, and hurricanes, and minimize the destruction they cause when they make landfall.

Bethan Corney, founder and MD Silverlining Rights, said: “Audiences everywhere are fascinated by extreme weather events, and particularly as climate change appears to be making these events more frequent and more damaging. Storms from Above is full of dramatic, eye-opening footage as well as information and explanation from top scientists battling to prevent these weather events causing ever worse destruction.”