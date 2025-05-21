Channel 4 to Launch in-House Production Division

The U.K.’s Channel 4 published its annual report today, unveiling its plans to build majority stakes in independent prodcos and gradually develop in-house production capabilities.

Under the new strategy, Channel 4 will start to develop in-house productions to create returnable, scalable formats focused in factual entertainment, reality and entertainment genres with international potential.

Channel 4’s in-house production operation will be established as a separate entity. The company is now looking for an experienced creative lead — who will report to chief operating officer Jonathan Allan — to launch the new division.

At the same time, Channel 4 will launch the Creative Investment Fund, with a focus on building majority stakes in indies and content producers with commercial potential.

As part of this next phase of evolution, Channel 4 has also announced that Caroline Murphy will be stepping down as head of the Indie Growth Fund and will leave the channel later this year.