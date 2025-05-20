Sphere Abacus Signs Deals for ‘Murder by Medic’

Sphere Abacus and FirstLookTV have sold true crime series “Murder by Medic,” produced in the U.K. by FirstlookTV, to a number of international broadcasters following its launch for Hearst Networks’ Crime and Investigation Channel in the U.K. and Ireland, Greece, CEE, Benelux and Middle East.

Murder by Medic has been acquired by Hulu in the U.S., Shout! Studios in the U.S., T+sE for Blue Ant in Canada, Sky Deutschland for Austria, Germany and Switzerland and Palatin for Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Executive produced by FirstLookTV’s Rachel Bowering, Murder by Medic explores what happens when medical professionals try to kill rather than cure. The series tells the stories of 50 medics who have murdered their patients or used their medical know-how to kill closer to home. From doctors to psychologists to dentists to nurses, each episode delves into a different case.