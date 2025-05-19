Studio 100 Intl Teams Up With FXFX Studios On ‘Maya the Bee’

Studio 100 International collaborated with FXFX Studios to develop user-generated content for its IP.

FXFX Studios will create UGC experiences for Studio 100 International’s iconic characters. The first game will focus on bringing Maya the Bee to young audiences with interactive gameplay on the gaming platform Roblox.

This announcement comes in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic brand.

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 International, remarked, “We are excited to mark Maya the Bee’s 50th anniversary with her debut on Roblox – a major step in our broader digital strategy. The collaboration with FXFX Studios opens a new chapter for our iconic IP, introducing Maya to a new generation of fans in one of the most dynamic entertainment spaces. At Studio 100 International, we are committed to reimagining our classics for the platforms of tomorrow.”