Sony Pictures TV Set to Produce ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

Sony Pictures Television announced a series order for S.W.A.T. Exiles, a new spin-off that expands the S.W.A.T. universe.

Produced and distributed globally by SPT, the new series sees Shemar Moore reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Harrelson comes out of retirement to lead an experimental SWAT unit made up of unpredictable young recruits.

Development is underway on the 10-episode series, with production to start in the summer.

Jason Ning, who recently renewed an overall deal with SPT, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, commented, “We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with S.W.A.T. Exiles. We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”