Paramount Global Content Distribution To Distribute ‘M.I.A.’

Paramount Global Content Distribution scored the international distribution rights to upcoming drama series M.I.A. from MRC.

M.I.A. centers on Etta Tiger Jonze whose family business is running drugs. When the family business is threatened, Etta must use her wits to survive as she navigates Miami’s criminal underground.

The series is created and executive produced by Bill Dubuque, and it features a cast that includes Shannon Gisela, Dylan Jackson, Brittany Adebumola, and Cary Elwes, among others.

Karen Campbell will serve as showrunner and executive producer, and Alethea Jones will serve as executive producer and director of the first two episodes.

M.I.A. will premiere on Peacock in the U.S.