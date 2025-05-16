Paramount Global Launches Wrestling Central

Paramount Global Content Distribution is launching an all wrestling FAST channel called Wrestling Central coming soon on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada. The new channel will feature new weekly matches from WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) along with an extensive library of content including classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials and documentaries.

“We are thrilled to be launching a new wrestling FAST channel which includes WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance to a wider audience,” says Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures. “This new FAST Channel premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel from two of the most exciting wrestling promotions will offer fans an exclusive and unique destination to catch both new, action-packed matches along with hundreds of hours of classic library content.”

WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.