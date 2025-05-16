Inter Medya’s ‘Valley of Hearts’ Travels to Chile

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has inked a new deal with Chile’s Mega for drama series “Valley of Hearts” (Corazón Negro). Produced by TIMS&B Productions, the series has been previously licensed to TVN Panama in Latin America.

The drama, revolving around the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family, boasts a stellar cast, including Ece Uslu, Aras Aydın, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Leyla Tanlar, Burak Sergen and İlker Aksum.

“We are thrilled to announce our agreement with Mega Chile for Valley of Hearts on the second day of L.A. Screenings. Valley of Hearts is set to captivate audiences in Chile, and we are proud to add another remarkable success to our longstanding partnership with Mega in Chile,” said Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions at Inter Medya.