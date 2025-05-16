Day 2 at L.A. Screenings Independents

The L.A. Screenings Independents continued today with the second and final day of meetings and networking at the Roosevelt hotel in Hollywood.

Yesterday, the indie segment was slowed down by some hotel mishaps such as elevators out of service and restaurant closures, but today all went back to normal, and the floor traffic was flowing through the hotel hallways as well as in the Academy ballroom on the Mezzanine.

The L.A. Screenings indies’ organizers kept adding registered buyers and confirmed that an unusually large number of journalists — set at an unprecedented 58 — were in attendance.

Indeed, exhibitors were pleasantly surprised to see their meeting schedules fill up in the last few weeks prior to the event, especially since LatAm buyers have reduced their content purchases since the beginning of the year, a decline that has been particularly felt by Turkish distributors.

Some Turkish companies, such as Calinos Entertainment, have diversified their offerings. The distributor is now repping several Romanian series — with more flexible pricing — in addition to their catalog of Turkish titles, which keep selling very well in Europe and, especially, the Middle East.

Tomorrow evening, the indies will close this year’s event with a party and a screening by Argentina’s Telefilms — whose executives are flying straight from the Cannes Film Fest to Hollywood to welcome their guests — set to take place in the Blossom Ballroom of the Roosevelt.

Tomorrow will also see Paramount Global and NBCUniversal start screening their new slates on their respective lots, as well as an afternoon party by Disney, which will officially kick off the studios’ portion of the L.A. Screenings 2025.