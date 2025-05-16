Cineflix Rights Secures Multiple Sales

Cineflix Rights has closed multiple deals for recent true crime, travel, and food titles from its catalog.

Building Bad, which reveals the ingenuity and twisted genius of enterprising criminals who walk the dark side of scientific invention, has been acquired by Viasat for its Nordic and CEE platforms, and by Warner Bros. Discovery for its Benelux platforms.

TV4 (Sweden) has bought seasons 4-6 of Killer Cases, which weaves together first-hand interviews and footage from some of the U.S.’ most chilling murder trials.

SBS Viceland (Australia), Max (Benelux), TV4 (Sweden), YLE (Finland), and NRK (Norway) have acquired Sue Perkins into Alaska, featuring the comedian and TV presenter as she heads off the beaten track to explore the state’s rich history, culture, and communities. The series has also been acquired by the BBC for Poland, together with its pan-African and pan-Asian services.

SBS Food (Australia) has also bought Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, following the TV and radio presenter as he ventures back to his family’s home country on a gastronomic tour; and The Big Irish Food Tour, in which Dublin-born celebrity chef Anna Haugh heads home to explore the Emerald Isle’s unique culture and cuisine.

DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), and SBS On Demand (Australia) have bought An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet, a round-the-world adventure on the brighter side of climate change hosted by explorer and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.