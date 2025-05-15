Globo, TeleMundo Ink MoU for Scripted Content

Globo and Telemundo Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, have signed an understanding (MoU) to develop and co-produce scripted content.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the development and co-production of original films and series to be released as Globoplay Originals in Brazil and across Telemundo’s broadcast and streaming platforms in the U.S. While titles, formats, and production models are still being defined, the focus is on creating high-value intellectual property (IP) with broad international appeal.

“This collaboration marks an important step in expanding our storytelling reach and building a creative bridge between Brazil and the broader Hispanic world,” said Javier Pons, chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “With our unique expertise and ability to produce content that resonates globally, this partnership is going to strengthen our editorial alignment and paves the way for premium scripted projects that connect with audiences across borders.”

“This co-production understanding with Telemundo Studios reinforces Globo’s investment in creating scripted IP that captivates audiences worldwide,” said Manuel Belmar, director of Digital Products at Globo. “By bringing together our strengths, we’re confident we can develop compelling stories that not only resonate in Brazil and the U.S. but also expand our international reach at a time when global storytelling is more important than ever.”