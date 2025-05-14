Inter Medya Inks Co-Pro Partnership with Zebra

Zebra Producciones, the fiction label of iZen Group, has signed a co-production agreement with Turkish distributor and producer Inter Medya for countries such as U.S. Hispanic, Mexico and Spain. A minimum of three titles will be co-produced in the upcoming year.

“For iZen Group, this agreement with Inter Medya represents a strategic milestone in our vision of bringing high-quality stories beyond borders,” said CEO Sara Fernández-Velasco. “We are proud to collaborate with a partner of Inter Medya’s caliber”.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, said: “Our combined expertise and shared commitment wih iZen Group to quality storytelling will create successful content that resonates with global audiences, reinforcing our position as pioneers in international co-productions.”

“This alliance with iZen Group is a testament to the power of co-production in today’s global content landscape,” added Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions of Inter Medya. “Bringing together Türkiye’s storytelling heritage with iZen’s creative vision allows us to craft truly unique and impactful stories that cross borders.”

Spain-based indie producer iZen Group is part of TF1 Studios.