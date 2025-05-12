NBC Unveils 2025 Fall Schedule

NBC has unveiled its 2025 fall schedule today, highlighting the return of the NBA.

Starting in October, NBCUniversal will begin its 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will also launch “Sunday Night Basketball” in 2026 across NBC and Peacock. The playoffs and WNBA coverage begin in the spring of 2026. In addition, “Sunday Night Football” begins in the fall to kick off the NFL season.

On the comedy front, Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe will star in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, about a disgraced former football player, who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image.

As part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, the network is looking to continue to strengthen its comedy pipeline with the pilots “Stumble,” from Jeff and Liz Astrof, and an untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas. With NBC’s 52-week scheduling strategy, these pilots – if picked up to series – could air in the 2025-26 season.

Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical have been renewed for the 2025-26 season. In addition to Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, the NBC drama line-up brings back sophomore series Brilliant Minds, and The Hunting Party.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is the newest unscripted offering. “The Tonight Show” host will star in a competition series in which he starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever and competitive go-getters he can find.

Musical competition series The Voice returns with all-star coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.

Also coming this season is Surviving Earth, a look back to see not only how life survived cataclysmic events on our planet, but managed to thrive. The eight-episode special event series will take an incredible journey into prehistory to learn the lessons from past mass extinctions.