FOX Presents 2025-2026 Slate

FOX has unveiled its content slate for the 2025-2026 TV season during its in-person Upfront at the Manhattan Center. A preview of the slate was presented to the press yesterday, May 11, at a dial-in press conference,

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

The network is adding six new titles to its schedule, including a new one-hour comedy, a new dramatic thriller, a new scripted event series and three new unscripted competition series.

New drama Memory of a Killer and new event series The Faithful join returning dramas Doc and Murder in a Small Town.

Inspired by Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer (La Memoire Du Tueur), Memory of a Killer is a dramatic thriller about a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s.

Six-episode limited series The Faithful — to be presented during next Easter and Passover season — is based on The Old Testament’s Book of Genesis and told through the eyes of the women whose descendants would shape three of the world’s great faiths: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

New one-hour comedy Best Medicine joins half-hour comedies Going Dutch and Animal Control. Best Medicine, based on popular U.K. series Doc Martin, centers on a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child.

Animated comedies Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys and The Simpsons return. Plus, Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! comes back with new episodes in 2026.

Unscripted series 99 To Beat and Gordon Ramsay’s four-hour event series, Next Level Baker, join returning Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, Extracted, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Additionally, reinventions of The Weakest Link and Fear Factor make their debuts on FOX.

In other FOX news, Fox Corporation today introduced FOX One, its wholly-owned direct to consumer streaming service. Viewers will have live streaming and on-demand access to the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation within one platform.