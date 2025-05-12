Club Canela Introduced at Upfront Luncheon

Across the street from Radio City Music Hall, where NBC was staging its elaborate Upfront presentation, Hispanic Canela Media was having a smaller, but impressive, upfront luncheon for some 100 participants between media buyers and press people.

Held at the traditional AVRA Rockefeller Center restaurant, the Canela Media Upfront Luncheon featured Canela’s top management (including Canela’s COO Michael Rafferty), that introduced the AVoD loyalty reward program Club Canela.

Club Canela was described as a “first-of-its-kind reward program in the streaming industry,” where viewers can redeem points for digital gift cards. Brand partners at launch included Hyundai, McDonald’s and Coca Cola.

In terms of new content, Canela Studios presented reality show Secretos de Parejas. Filmed in Bali, Indonesia, the series — part of the Secretos‘ franchise — follows four celebrity couples living together while exploring their relationships and revealing their most intimate secrets.

Together with Canela TV and Canela Studios, the Canela digital ecosystem reaches 60 million monthly active users.