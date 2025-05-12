Calinos to Rep ‘Deeply’ Season 2

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment is set to distribute the second season of ‘Deeply’ (İlk ve Son), a drama series produced by Ortaks.

The series, starring Hazal Subaşı and Ulaş Tuna Astepe, follows Nilüfer, a cautious and career-driven woman from a privileged yet troubled family, and Cihan, a free-spirited aspiring writer with a rebellious streak. Directed by Cem Karcı, the series takes viewers on a journey through a love story spanning over a period of 10 years.

Season 2 follows what starts as a serendipitous search for Nilüfer’s lost necklace and blossoms into a complex bond tested by time and transformation.

The first two seasons of the series, which debuted on BluTV, can now be streamed on Max.