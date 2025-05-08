World Media Covers American Pope Election

With an historical election, 133 cardinals elected U.S.-born Robert Francis Prevost as the Catholic Church’s 267th Pope. He took the name of Leo XIV.

At the Vatican, 5,000 journalists from all over the world were accredited to cover the election. On St. Peter’s Square, 45,000 people waited patiently to see the new Pontiff appear from the window.

The new Bishop of Rome was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents of French, Italian and Spanish descent.

As a cardinal, Leo XIV worked for a decade in Trujillo, Peru, and served as bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, from 2014 to 2023.