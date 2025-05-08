NATPE Budapest Unveils Program Highlights

NATPE Budapest — set to take place June 23-26, 2025, at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel —has revealed the highlights of its robust slate of conferences, starting from an opening keynote with YouTube’s Andreas Briese, Country director for Germany and Regional director for Central and Northern Europe (pictured).

Panel “View from the Top: Where Do We Go from Here?” will see George Levendis, managing director, ANT1 TV, Mak TV & Antenna Studios, Greece; Stella Litou, CEO, Pro Plus Slovenia and RTL Croatia; Levente Málnay, EVP, AMC Networks Central Europe; and Magdalena Szwedkowicz, producer, MAG Entertainment, discuss how the industry needs to innovate — and collaborate — to navigate change and build a strong regional media ecosystem.

The Format track agenda will feature a global format briefing with K7 Media’s Clare Thompson, and a look behind Talpa Studios’ hits with Sebastian van Barneveld, director of Global Distribution.

New this year, Format Futures, a case studies strand curated by Realscreen, will offer insights into the art of transcreation and global scaling strategies. Paprika Studios Group’s Ákos Erdos and Seefood TV’s Aleksander Herresthal will discuss “How to Make a Splash on the Global Stage;” while producers and programmers like Starlight Media’s Anna Kalyna will share their secrets for “Making it Work.”

“NATPE Budapest is partnering with Realscreen, the global authority in the non-fiction and unscripted space, to produce an expanded new Formats track curated for the market reality facing CEE producers,” said Mary Maddever, EVP Realscreen & executive content director for NATPE. “We’re also bringing Realscreen’s 30 Minutes With format – more intimate briefings with buyers – to Budapest.”

“We’re excited to offer a dynamic mix of programming and events designed to celebrate innovation, spotlight regional success, and foster meaningful industry connections,” said Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director. “From NATPE Honors to fresh and inspired keynotes, and both curated and informal networking opportunities, NATPE Budapest delivers a complete market and conference experience.”

Over 85 exhibitors and more than 350 buyers have already confirmed their participation at NATPE Budapest.