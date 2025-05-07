Paul Nichols: 1948-2025

VideoAge, and in particular, VideoAge Daily, remembers an always smiling Paul Nichols at various NATPE markets.

Paul was a PR legend, particularly during the heyday of syndication. His career included stints at Group W, All American Television, Sony Pictures Television and The Lippin Group, where he helped to launch Baywatch into first-run syndication (essentially kicking off the weekly action hour craze of the ’90s and early 2000s) and was largely responsible for branding the program as the world’s most-watched TV series.

His wife, Linda Tiffin, worked for many years as a senior executive at Promax (the Los Angeles-based association for entertainment marketing, now re-branded as The Global Entertainment Marketing Academy of Arts & Sciences). Linda passed away at age 77 on March 2, a few days before Paul passed on March 14, at the age of 76.

After they retired, Paul and Linda moved to Linda’s hometown of Weatherford, Texas, where they’d ride out their sunset years.

Paul was also a great mentor to a cadre of publicists in the entertainment industry, as recalled by Les Eisner, himself a well-known publicity and communications executive.