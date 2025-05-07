NEM Dubrovnik Reveals Full Agenda

NEM Dubrovnik has unveiled the full agenda of its 2025 edition, set to take place June 9-12 at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel. More than 70 speakers will participate in a varied line-up of sessions across three days.

Among the highlights of the program, Bob McCourt, chief operating officer for Commercial and International at Fremantle, will deliver a keynote on “The Power of Global TV Brands,“ offering specific examples of long-running Fremantle shows such as Got Talent and Baywatch.

The panel “FTA vs. Pay-TV Channels vs. Streamers: The Battle for Live Events,” sponsored by Appear, will explore how streamers are increasingly taking over exclusive rights to live sports, concerts, and events, challenging FTA and pay-TV.

Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz and Jamie Cooke from Warner Bros. Discovery will take the stage for a keynote Q&A session called “One Size Does NOT Fit All: MAX Is Going Glocal.“

Panel “Piracy and Profit Loss: Effective Antipiracy Strategies in TV Industry” will explore the impact of unregulated markets in Europe, addressing the technological, legal, and economic challenges of TV piracy and discussing the next steps for effective anti-piracy strategies.

Panel “TV Ads vs. TV Digital Ads” — introduced by Google and Omdia — will examine how CTV, FAST, AVoD, and SVoD are reshaping the traditional TV ad landscape and what that means for the future of advertising.

On the market side, special screenings and content showcases will be held by major studios, including The Walt Disney Company, Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Globo, and Spain’s Best New Content. A special networking program includes the Happy Hour by Paramount Global Content Distribution, as well as parties organized by Calinos Entertainment, Eutelsat Group, Pickbox and Viaplay.

More than 100 exhibitors and 1,000 participants are expected to attend this year’s edition.

NEM’s full agenda is available here.