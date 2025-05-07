KDI Launches ‘Crazy for Love’

Kanal D International has launched romcom “Crazy For Love,” a new series from director Tolga Karayılan.

Starring Ezgi Şenler, Oğuz Peçe, Aşkın Şenol, Eren Demirbaş, Talha Karcı, Serhat Parıl, Meriç Özkaya, Fatih Doğan, and Seçil Buket Akıncı, Crazy For Love celebrates the madness of love and the power of friendship in the most unexpected places.

The series follows Ali, a young man who falls madly in love with Zeynep — only to lose her when she’s unjustly institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital. Refusing to let her go, Ali takes a bold step: he pretends to be mentally ill to get himself admitted to the same institution. Once inside, he finds unexpected allies in his fellow patients, and together they embark on a series of hilarious misadventures to bring true love back where it belongs.

Istanbul-based Kanal D International handles international distribution of the series.