Studio TF1 America to Produce Over 100 Scripted Hours

Studio TF1 America, a venture between TF1 and A+E Global Media, is expanding its English-language content production to meet increasing demand across networks and streaming platforms worldwide.

The studio — formed by the integration of Johnson Production Group and Reel One Entertainment — has announced a slate of more than 100 new scripted hours for 2025, including original movies, mini-series, and full series, in addition to its existing catalog of over 3,000 hours of scripted content.

In addition to its own productions, the studio finances and acquires projects from other producers around the world, including Canada’s Champlain Media.

“Joining Johnson Production Group and Reel One Entertainment together under the Studio TF1 America banner allows us to unlock new opportunities in content development, co-productions, and distribution,” said Timothy O. Johnson, managing director of the Studio. “By combining the strengths of two powerhouse companies, we are better positioned than ever to deliver compelling English-language programming that resonates with audiences worldwide.”