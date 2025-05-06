L.A. Screenings Indies to Expect 400 Buyers

The organizers of the L.A. Screenings Independents sent a list of over 200 buyers — so far registered with the market — to all 50 companies exhibiting at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.

Traditionally, only an estimated 50 percent of content buyers attending the L.A. Screenings Independents tend to pre-register with the organizers, therefore one could expect that over 400 acquisition executives, mostly from Latin America, will ultimately be roaming the hotel hallways to visit the distribution companies scattered across nine hotel floors and the Academy ballroom.

The independent portion of the L.A. Screenings will take place next week on May 15 and 16, at the newly selected Roosevelt Hotel, which has replaced the Century Plaza Hotel for the first time in the event’s 62-year history.

Pictured: The organizers of the L.A. Screenings Independents, Isabella Marquez (r.) and Lissette D. San Martin (l.) at last year’s event.