ZED Presents AI-Generated Viking Doc Series

France-based ZED has launched the production of “Knut, the Viking Emperor”, a documentary series dedicated to the story of the greatest conqueror of the Viking era.

Narrated by a group of international experts who will ensure the historical accuracy of the content, all historical sequences will be reconstructed/recreated using the most advanced generative artificial intelligence software, to achieve a striking level of realism.

In four episodes, the series traces the rise of a Viking warrior who, through a series of conquests, unites Denmark, Norway, Sweden and England under a single crown. A true epic that recounts the creation of a Nordic empire of unparalleled size and power, the vestiges of which still shape Europe today.

Directed by Fabrice Buysschaert, the series is produced for Histoire TV in France, and has already been pre-bought by SVT in Sweden, ZDF Studios in Germany, and Sky HISTORY in the U.K.

The first images will be unveiled at the upcoming Sunny Side of the Doc, and delivery is scheduled for spring 2026.