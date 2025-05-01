‘MasterChef’ Returns to Pakistan

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, inked a deal that secures the return of “MasterChef” to Pakistan following an 11-year hiatus.

Created by Franc Roddam in 1990 and represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef has been commissioned across 70 markets, airing over 700 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to date.

Under the agreement, Karachi-based Pixel Entertainment will produce a new version of MasterChef Pakistan. The company is involved in the local adaptation and production of international formats for the country’s market and has been handed the rights to secure its own broadcast partner for the MasterChef franchise.