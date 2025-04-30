NATPE Global & Realscreen Summit Set 2026 Dates

NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit are set to return to the InterContinental Miami on February 2-6, 2026.

Realscreen Summit will kick off the week February 2-4, followed by NATPE Global on February 4-6, with a mid-week crossover day designed to unite the unscripted and scripted communities.

“The return of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit to Miami is a testament to the positive energy and the appetite for connection that we saw this year,” said Mary Maddever, NATPE executive content director and EVP Realscreen. “Both events exceeded expectations drawing a diverse, global community of producers, buyers, media agencies, brands, and private equity execs. We’re building on that momentum with expanded programming that brings even more voices into the conversation, including a greater focus on creators and brands while continuing to create spaces where all corners of the content industry can come together.”

“After such a strong showing this year, we’re thrilled to bring NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit back to Miami. The growth in attendance, buyer participation, and international engagement reinforced our mission to serve as a true global hub for the content business,” added Claire Macdonald, SVP and executive director, NATPE Global. “We look forward to welcoming even more industry leaders in 2026 for another powerful week of deal-making and collaboration.”

The 2025 edition saw over 2,350 registered delegates across both events and more than 120 exhibitors and sponsors. Realscreen Summit attracted more than 1,200 delegates from over 25 countries; while NATPE Global welcomed approximately 1,700 delegates representing 54 countries, including more than 700 registered buyers. Additionally, more than 550 delegates attended both events.