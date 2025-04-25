FCC Reviewing Paramount Merger

U.S. regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reviewing the initial steps Paramount Global needs to take to secure the agency’s approval of its planned merger with Skydance Media.

One of these steps is a requirement for Paramount to limit its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies. FCC chairman Brendan Carr has urged media companies to cut back diversity commitments as part of merger negotiations.

The FCC entered into the merger’s picture because Paramount owns the CBS’ television licenses, and the transaction would involve the transfer of the broadcast licenses of 28 TV stations. Under U.S. law, any such transfer requires FCC approval to ensure compliance with federal regulations.

Another complication is president Trump’s $20 billion legal action against CBS’ 60 Minutes news magazine for alleged political interferences. Carr has aleady publicly stated that the 60 Minutes lawsuit will be considered as part of the FCC’s review of the merger.

Meanwhile, back in January, Paramount hired Brian Ballard, a Florida lobbyist who raised $50 million for Trump’s 2024 election, to help navigate the complex federal approval process.