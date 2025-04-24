A MAX Solution For WBD

In the streaming universe, MAX is considered an “add-on” service more than a “must have” such as Netflix. Lately, though, it has shown a definite improvement. However, the Warner Bros. Discovery’s platform still has a relatively small share of U.S. TV time (about 1.5 percent) compared to other streaming services.

One of the improvements is the implementation, this week, of a new feature to crack down on password sharing to boost subscriber numbers. MAX primary account owners can now share their account by inviting a friend or family member outside of their household to create a separate account under the same subscription for $7.99 monthly (in the U.S.). The goal is to reach 150 million subscribers by 2026 (current subscribers are 117 million).

Another improvement has been a bundling partnership with Disney in which consumers are enticed to subscribe to MAX, Disney+ and Hulu at a lower price than that of the individual services, also to avoid the subscription cancellation if one service has a “slow” month.

Despite the improvements, The Wall Street Journal reported that WBD “has struggled to convince investors it is on the right track.”