Canela Media Launches Club Canela

New York-based Canela Media has launched Club Canela, a fully integrated in-app streaming rewards program.

Registered Canela.TV viewers can participate in branded challenges, curated content collections, customized rewards, links to ecommerce platforms and polls/quizzes. Rewards can be redeemed for exclusive content, sweepstakes and digital gift cards. McDonald’s and The Coca-Cola Company are launch partners.

Canela.TV is Canela Media’s AVoD platform, featuring 35,000 hours of content for U.S. Hispanic audiences.

“This initiative represents a unique opportunity for The Coca-Cola Company to further strengthen our already successful partnership with Canela Media,” said Stephanie Eaddy, Canela Media’s head of Cultural Marketing in North America “Club Canela is an innovative program designed to foster deeper connections with audiences as they engage with the content they love, offering The Coca-Cola Company’s brands, like Gold Peak, an enhanced platform for more meaningful and lasting engagement.”

“Club Canela is the next innovation frontier in CTV and streaming, gamifying viewership to increase engagement and branding opportunities for our advertising partners. Club Canela has been part of the vision behind the creation of Canela.TV since its launch, and we are thrilled to make this vision a reality,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, co-founder and CEO of Canela Media.