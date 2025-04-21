KDI’s Turkish Drama Lands in the Philippines

Kanal D International brings two feel-good romantic comedy series to the Philippines: Recipe of Love and Twist of Fate.

Produced by NTC Medya, Recipe of Love (Aşkın Tarifi) follows chef Firat, who’s hired to help a young woman win her crush but ends up falling in love himself. In Firat’s astonishing recipe book, there’s a recipe for everything but one for love. Directed by Deniz Kolos, the series features a cast that includes Kadir Dogulu, Serra Ariturk, Cem Davran, Alper Saldiran, and Yassemin Bastan.

In Twist of Fate (Baht Oyunu), superstitious Ada believes that happiness only comes from marrying her first love. But when her love interest Rüzgar abandons her, a challenging journey awaits her. Cast includes Aytaç Sasmaz, Cemre Baysel. Idris Nebi Taskan, and Asli Sümen.