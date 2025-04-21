GMA, CreaZion, Viu Partner on “Beauty Empire”

The Philippines’ GMA Network, production and distribution company CreaZion Studios, and pan-regional OTT streaming service Viu are set to deliver the revenge drama series “Beauty Empire.”

Created by Real Florido and Rona Co of CreaZion Studios, Beauty Empire is a fresh take on a Filipino story that inspires everyone to redefine their own beauty standards—while giving viewers an insider look into the local beauty industry. Produced by GMA Public Affairs, the series delves into the fierce rivalry among powerful women in the cutthroat world of the beauty industry, where ambition, revenge, and power take center stage.

The series is headlined by Barbie Forteza, Ruffa Gutierrez, Kyline Alcantara, and Gloria Diaz, together with cast members Sam Concepcion, Choi Bo Min, Chai Fonacier and Sid Lucero.

Beauty Empire is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere on Viu prior to its debut on GMA Network.

Pictured, l. to r.: Viu Philippines creative content officer Garlic Garcia, Viu Philippines Country manager Vinchi Sy-Quia, GMA Network SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and president and CEO of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, CreaZion Studios president and CEO Anter “RJ” San Agustin, and CreaZion Studios EVP and chief content Officer Real Florido.