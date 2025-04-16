Publicis Sees a Future in Advertising

Despite the economic uncertainties, French advertising service Publicis Groupe reported a 4.9 percent growth for its first quarter. The Paris-based group reported net revenue of 3.535 billion euro (U.S.$ 4.02 billion), up 9.4 percent from the same period in 2024.

The group’s North American operations, which include agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo (ex Leo Burnett), and BBH, and represent the company’s largest market, reported net revenue growth of 4.8 percent.

A raft of new accounts, including Coca-Cola’s U.S. media business and Santander Bank, helped Publicis’ revenue grow despite the impact of global economic uncertainty.

The concern for the future, however, is that if the economic and financial turmoil created by the current U.S. administration continues, it would soften advertising — the first investment that companies cut if they perceive a downturn.