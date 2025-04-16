Production Troubles in Hollywood

If the production of TV and film in California (and Hollywood in particular) was worrying last year, the first quarter of this year is even more alarming.

Film LA is reporting that city and county permits fell 22 percent over the same period in 2024 — the lowest level since 2017 (when excluding the COVID period of 2020).

TV comedy shows were down 30 percent from last year at the same time and the 13 TV pilots shot there were the lowest amount ever.

No matter the genre or format (film or TV), it appears that the Hollywood “film factory” is grinding to a halt, as more and more productions decide to shoot elsewhere, along with the considerable reduction in overall TV production quotas.

Production days way down is one thing but post production and all that’s associated with work done after filming — editing, dubbing, sfx, music, etc. — is also moving away from Hollywood, even as far away as Australia.

The proposed incentives (yet to be introduced but facing a tough path to approval) aimed at enticing production back to California, and Hollywood in particular, don’t seem to be even an effective band-aid.