Toon2Tango Starts Production on ‘Monster Loving Maniacs’ S2

Toon2Tango is again joining forces with Ja Film and Ginger Pictures for series two of ‘Monster Loving Maniacs,’ an animated adventure-comedy in classic 2D for six-to-nine-year-olds.

The 52-episode series follows three kids who are trained as monster hunters by their tough old grandfather. There’s just one problem: these kids are massive horror fans. They love dangerous paranormal creatures, and they always find a way to save the monsters.

The show is written and directed by Anders Berthelsen and Rune Christensen of Ja Film animation studio. Commissioning broadcasters already on board include DR, NRK, SVT, RUV and the BBC. Production of Monster Loving Maniacs 2 is now under way with a target completion date of late 2026.

Toon2Tango (a Leonine Animation Studios company) recently bought back the distribution rights for many international territories from Mondo Spa, so it will hold all worldwide distribution rights for season one and the new production of season two.

Both seasons will be distributed by Mediawan Kids & Family, following the recent integration of Toon2Tango’s portfolio into the distribution catalog of Mediawan.