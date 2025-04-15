Sphere Abacus Inks True Crime Deal with Prime Video

Prime Video has acquired a number of true crime documentaries from U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus. All ten titles will be available on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland.

The deal comprises six titles from Woodcut Media: The Murder of Joanna Yeates; The Crossbow Cannibal; Krays: London’s Gangsters (pictured); Murder in Concrete; Confessions of a Female Serial Killer and Murdered or Missing?

Also included in the Prime Video package is Yeti Television’s Surviving the Tunisia Beach Attack, Wag Entertainment’s Murderer Behind the Mask, Middlechild Productions’ The Facebook Honeytrap: Catching a Killer, and The Wimbledon Killer from Blink Films.

Will Stapley, Sphere Abacus’ head of Acquisitions, commented: “We are extremely proud of the relationships we have built with a wide group of indies throughout the world. The producers included in this significant deal are best in class and we are sure that these diverse, high quality true crime titles will strongly appeal to Prime Video subscribers.”