Kanal D Sends ‘Love and Hate’ and ‘Sunshine Girls’ to Croatia

Kanal D International has licensed Turkish dramas Love and Hate and Sunshine Girls to Croatia.

Sunshine Girls follows Güneş, a devoted mother and high school teacher, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to Istanbul after accepting a marriage proposal. The transition leads to drama as her daughters and her new husband’s family clash.

Produced by D Productions, Love and Hate follows a famous actor, Tolga, who is having a midlife career crisis and decides to shoot a rom-com to boost his fame. The search for the lead actress finds Asya, an ordinary girl who suddenly finds herself with the role.