WAWA’s ‘First Look Turquía’ is Back

After four successful editions, WAWA returned to computer screens worldwide with a fifth edition of WAWA’s First Look Turquía 2025, on Thursday, April 10. WAWA is the nine-year-old Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association, based in Miami, Florida, with operative offices in Venezuela.

At this fifth virtual event, top Turkish production/distribution companies presented their latest content to a group of Latin American buyers through a dynamic live presentation that included live English translation.

The participating Turkish companies — ATV, Inter Medya, Kanal D, Madd TV, OGM, and TRT — had 15 minutes each to show promo videos, and highlight their new offerings in preparation for the L.A. Screenings, where they’ll participate as part of the Indie portion of the event, set for May 15 and 16, which will focus on LatAm territories and will be held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. (For a full exhibitors list, check out VideoAge‘s L.A. Screenings Issue.)

The First Look Turquía 2025 event was not recorded in order to encourage active live participation. At peak time, some 112 participants tuned in to the Zoom exchange. The event was organized by Claudia Morales, and moderated by Milagros Tuccio and Cecilia Gomez de la Torre (pictured), with an introduction by Roxana Rotundo, and as a special guest, Claire Macdonald, executive director of both NATPE Global (Miami) and NATPE Budapest (pictured).