Animation U.K.’s Blueprint for Growth

Animation U.K. — an alliance of animation companies, studios, producers, and distributors — has responded to the report of the U.K. Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the urgent challenges facing the U.K.’s independent film and TV sector with a set of proposed actions.

In its Blueprint for Growth, Animation U.K. set out a roadmap for addressing these challenges and shows how, with modest and strategic intervention, the animation sector could double in size and increase employment to over 20,000 highly skilled jobs.

Key proposals include: A targeted uplift in tax relief for animation TV content; a revitalized focus on children’s content funding, exploring contributions and quotas from streamers; unlocking private investment and access to finance for animated IP, by reviewing EIS and SEIS programs and introducing new fiscal incentives; increased international co-production support via an increased U.K. Global Screen Fund and re-affiliation with Creative Europe; and investments in skills and education.

Kate O’Connor, executive chair of Animation U.K., said: “This is a pivotal moment. The Committee’s report makes clear what we’ve been saying: our world-class content industries face a systemic crisis. For animation, the warning lights have been flashing for some time. We fully endorse the Committee’s calls for stronger support but urge them to build on their recommendations by ensuring the distinctive needs of the U.K. animation sector are embedded into future evidence, analysis and policy.”